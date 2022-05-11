Minister accepted PGR’s request after hearing the deputy’s testimony, but investigation can be opened again

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided to file this Tuesday (May 10, 2022) the investigation that investigated the alleged crime of racism committed by the Bolsonar deputy. Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), by publishing a montage in which former ministers Sergio Moro (Justice and Public Security) and Luiz Henrique Mandetta (Health) appear with “blackface”.

Despite the shelving of the investigation, the magistrate said that the investigation could be opened again in case of new evidence.

Here’s the intact (267 KB) of the decision.

THE “blackface”when people paint their face black, it is considered a racist practice for ridiculing black people for the entertainment of other groups.

At the post, Kicis criticized an exclusive selection process for blacks carried out by Magazine Luiza. “Unemployed, blogger Sergio Moro changes his look to try for a job at Magazine Luiza”says the publication. “Without a job and tired of missing the peak, Mandetta changes color and sends his resume to Magazine Luiza“, to be continued.

After postthe PGR (Procuradoria Geral da República) asked for the investigation of the case based on a crime news presented in October 2020.

However, after hearing the congresswoman’s testimony, the PGR went back to change the classification of the alleged crime of racism to simple injury and asked the Supreme Court to file it.

In the decision, Lewandowski said that “in her last statement, the deputy attorney general of the Republic stated that ‘the statements published by the investigated federal deputy were devoid of the purpose of repression, domination, suppression or elimination of any race’”.