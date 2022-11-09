Robert Lewandowski, forward of FC Barcelona, ​​was distinguished this Wednesday with the Golden Boot 2021-2022 after scoring 35 goals in 34 games with Bayern Munich. The Polish striker, who received the award from former Barça captain Carles Puyol at the Old Estrella Damm Factory, expressed his satisfaction with the rapid adaptation to his team and the League, and having discovered “why Barça is more than just a club ”: “We will play better in the coming months and 2023 will be a good year if we are patient”, said the striker who aspires to win the trophy for the third time after also winning the 2020-2021 edition with 41 goals scored in the Bundesliga.

“I feel very happy in Barcelona,” continued the striker, who received congratulations from his former teammate Thomas Müller, Bayern striker. Lewandowski is the top scorer in the League with 13 goals in 14 games. The streak that he had since his debut has been broken in recent games and especially against Osasuna when he was sent off after half an hour for a double yellow card shown by Gil Manzano. The referee also recorded in the minutes that the player had “twice made a gesture of disapproval consisting of putting his finger to his nose and then pointing his thumb towards the referee (…)”, a gesture that can increase the sanction of the Committee of Competition.

“The fouls and the cards were my fault,” said Lewandowski, who has been sent off three times in his career – once in Poland and a second in the Bundesliga. “The gesture was for Xavi. Last week we already talked with the coach that he should be careful when they give me a yellow card. The gesture was for him, not for the referee. What we said happened. It’s my fault ”, he continued when asked about the expulsion and the possibility of missing more than one game due to disregard for the referee – Barça’s next matches are against Espanyol, Atlético de Madrid and Betis. Barça plans to present allegations to Gil Manzano’s minutes.

Supported by the Barça president Joan Laporta and the senior leadership team, as well as the technical secretary -Jordi Cruyff- and the coach -Xavi Hernández-, the 34-year-old striker praised his team’s “desire to win” in Pamplona and attributed to “mistakes” that they made the elimination of the Champions. Lewandowski has 18 goals in total with Barça -five in continental competition. Last season it had 35 and surpassed the classification of the Golden Boot, a trophy awarded by the European Sport Media in which the newspaper is grouped BrandKylian Mbappé (28) and Ciro Immobile and Karim Benzema (27) -the madridista won the Ballon d’Or.

