03/24/2024 – 9:38

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, called a press conference this Sunday, 24th, at 2pm, to talk about the Federal Police operation that arrested this morning three suspects of ordering the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes.

According to the Fausto Macedo's blog, deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União-RJ), his brother Domingos, advisor to the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro, and the former head of the Civil Police of Rio Rivaldo Barbosa were arrested. The three are suspected of being the perpetrators of the crime.

The person who authorized the operation was Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who recently took over the Marielle case. 12 search and seizure warrants were also carried out in Rio.