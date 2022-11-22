The Barcelona center forward missed a penalty in the second half, the Juve goalkeeper thwarted Marin’s chance

From our correspondent Fabio Bianchi

Lewandowski misses the opportunity to distance Messi. Ochoa finds an opportunity to revive his legend. Now in Mexico we will return to talk about the legendary number 13 of his six fingers on each hand. Mexico and Poland go slowly, with a little point and no celebrations. The Golden Boot had the greatest of opportunities, but the world “penta” Ochoa rejected it in a big way. Let’s say that the man of the match turned into the Goddess of Justice, because Poland certainly didn’t deserve to win. On the contrary, thank your defense and a certain levity of Tata Martino’s attackers, because it could have been worse.

SLOW TREND — Perhaps the fact that the match had become even more important after Argentina’s defeat held back the two teams. Cautious attitude for both, but perhaps too much for Poland right from the deployment. With the more than decent arsenal he has, Michniewicz opted for a 4-4-1-1, with Zielinski behind the Lewandowski totem. To which a playable ball has not arrived. Of note were only the sprints by Cash, the Englishman from Aston Villa naturalized Polish, on the restart. And some attempts by Zielinski to play in between. Gradually Mexico freed itself from fears and began to play the game. Good push from Herrera and cuts from Lozano, on whom however Bereszynski kept a good guard, defending better than in Italy (here would be the smiley emoji). From half an hour onwards the Tri had a couple of chances, the most tempting one given by Szczesny with an amateur outing but Vega, surprised by so much grace, didn’t take advantage of it. However, to understand how much the first part of the match was, let’s say, not exciting, just record Sanchez’s first shot on goal in the 45th minute, rejected by the Juventus player. See also F1 | Wolff: "It's time to change the design of the Munich track"

More Mexico — Not that the second one was much better. But Lewandowski’s mistake from the penalty spot revived the challenge a bit. Above all, Ochoa’s great parade unleashed Mexico who tried in every way to scare Szczesny but ran aground against the rocky central defense formed by the Italians Glik and Kiwior. The only thing to remember is Marin’s header on which the Polish goalkeeper shows he has good reflexes. Tata Martino tried to change the points, obviously leaving only Lozano on the pitch. But it didn’t get much better. On the contrary, Jimenez wasted a counterattack out of selfishness by throwing a completely free furious Lozano instead of serving. And Poland? She limited herself to defending her fearless coach, letting Milik enter at the end of the match. It almost felt like a joke.

November 22, 2022 (change November 22, 2022 | 22:51)

