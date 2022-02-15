Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Monday (14) that the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH) stop making the Dial 100 complaint channel available to receive complaints from people. who have not been vaccinated. The magistrate also asks the government to stop acting without technical-scientific basis and encourage vaccination against the coronavirus.

A document from the MMFDH, released in January, says that the family has special protection from the State and that the Child and Adolescent Statute provides for the mandatory vaccination of children, with sanctions for parents who do not comply, but the rule does not apply. would apply immunization against Covid-19.

+ Brazil has 78.87% of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine against covid

Lewandowski wants the ministry to rectify the technical notes, highlighting that compulsory vaccination does not mean ‘forced’ vaccination, “giving wide publicity to the correction now imposed”. The information is from the Uol portal.

“It is virtually unanimous in the opinion of epidemiologists and educators that vaccinating the general population, particularly children and adolescents, is essential for the safe resumption of school activities,” said Lewandowski.

