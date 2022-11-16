The Polish striker was sent off after receiving two yellow cards against Osasuna on November 8 for making a gesture by touching his nose as he left the pitch, which was seen as an offense to referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

And the Spanish Federation said in a statement, on Wednesday, that in addition to the automatic ban for one match, two more matches were imposed on the striker for showing “an attitude of contempt or disrespect” towards the referee.

Lewandowski, the league’s top scorer with 13 goals, is scheduled to miss the derby match against Espanyol and the Atletico Madrid and Real Betis matches.

And Lewandowski commented last week, at his culmination of the European Golden Boot award for his previous season with Bayern Munich, “This is funny, because the gesture was for Xavi, not for the referee.”

“Last week, I think, we already talked about being careful if I was given a yellow card, because something like that can happen, and in the end it happened,” the Polish star was quoted as saying by “Agence France Presse.” “This is my fault, I saw two cards.” bile, but the gesture was for (Xavi).

It is possible that the Catalan club will appeal the decision of the Spanish Federation.