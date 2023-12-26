Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/26/2023 – 21:44

Former minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski will assume the presidency of the Mercosur Permanent Review Court (TPR) from January 1st. The term of office will be one year.

In April, Lewandowski retired as minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) upon turning 75, the age limit for remaining on the Court. With the departure of the former minister, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appointed Cristiano Zanin to the vacancy.

Related news:

Appointed in July this year by the Brazilian government to the TPR, Lewandowski will be responsible for conducting the work of the court, the only instance for resolving disputes between the bloc's member states. The headquarters are in Asunción, Paraguay.

Behind the scenes of politics, Lewandowski is one of those tipped to take over the Ministry of Justice and Public Security after the departure of the current minister, Flávio Dino, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in the vacancy opened with the retirement of minister Rosa Weber. The inauguration will be in February 2024.