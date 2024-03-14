Among the 28 measures is the construction of walls in prison units; there are also new guidelines for the capture of the 2 fugitives from Mossoró

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, determined this Thursday (14 March 2024) a series of 28 measures to solve the case of the 2 fugitives from the Mossoró Federal Penitentiary, in Rio Grande do Norte. Lewandoski returned to the state on Wednesday (13 March) to follow the searches.

Among the measures adopted by the National Secretary of Penal Policies, André Garcia, is the construction of walls in prison units. All of them were created with the aim of recapturing fugitives and increasing security in the 5 federal penal units and some have already been adopted.

Around 500 agents are working on the task force searching for the 2 fugitives at the moment. Among them are agents from the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police, the Criminal Police, the National Force, as well as the military police of Rio Grande Do Norte, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Ceará. The search operation is supported by drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs.

Since the escape, the PF (Federal Police) has already arrested 7 people suspected of helping the 2 fugitives and seized 2 vehicles used at the time of the help. The guard also carried out 10 search and seizure warrants.

The escape, which took place on February 14th, was one month old this Thursday (Mar 14th). Inmates Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento managed to escape from the maximum security prison and remain at large. This was the first escape in the history of the federal penitentiary system.

