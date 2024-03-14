Among the 28 measures is the construction of walls in prison units; there are also new guidelines for the capture of the 2 fugitives from Mossoró
The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, determined this Thursday (14 March 2024) a series of 28 measures to solve the case of the 2 fugitives from the Mossoró Federal Penitentiary, in Rio Grande do Norte. Lewandoski returned to the state on Wednesday (13 March) to follow the searches.
Among the measures adopted by the National Secretary of Penal Policies, André Garcia, is the construction of walls in prison units. All of them were created with the aim of recapturing fugitives and increasing security in the 5 federal penal units and some have already been adopted.
Around 500 agents are working on the task force searching for the 2 fugitives at the moment. Among them are agents from the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police, the Criminal Police, the National Force, as well as the military police of Rio Grande Do Norte, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Ceará. The search operation is supported by drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs.
Since the escape, the PF (Federal Police) has already arrested 7 people suspected of helping the 2 fugitives and seized 2 vehicles used at the time of the help. The guard also carried out 10 search and seizure warrants.
The escape, which took place on February 14th, was one month old this Thursday (Mar 14th). Inmates Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento managed to escape from the maximum security prison and remain at large. This was the first escape in the history of the federal penitentiary system.
Read the measurements below:
- intervention at the Federal Penitentiary in Mossoró – the removal of the director of the unit (this was done on February 14), and of the employees responsible for the Intelligence, Security and Administrative divisions;
- committee creation – the Multidisciplinary Committee of the National Secretariat for Penal Policies will have the objective of periodically inspecting the physical structures and equipment used by the 5 federal penitentiaries;
- more rigidity in units – increase in the level of security in the 5 units of the Federal Penitentiary System, with the suspension of sunbathing, social visits and educational, work and religious assistance activities, with the exception of emergency care carried out by the respective Health Divisions. These were also limited access to living facilities, isolation and inclusion. The measures were valid from February 15th to 21st;
- tactical forces in Mossoró – sending tactical forces from the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police to Mossoró. Members of the PF elite and PRF special operations arrived in the city of Rio Grande do Norte on the morning of the 16th. From the PF, there were 18 members of the COT (Tactical Operations Command). From the PRF there were 7 police officers from the GRR (Rapid Response Group), the corporation's immediate employment and special operations unit;
- wall in Mossoró – initiation of processes for the construction of a wall on the perimeter of the Federal Penitentiary in Mossoró;
- wall in Porto Velho (RO) – start of construction of the wall at the Federal Penitentiary of Porto Velho;
- daily magazines – daily searches of all cells, sun yards and parlors in the 5 federal penitentiaries, with the subsequent preparation of reports to be sent weekly to the management of each unit;
- external rounds – updating the operational procedure for implementing external rounds to complement the monitoring service;
- replacement of defective cameras – determination for the immediate replacement of inoperative video surveillance cameras and/or with specifications not recommended for the specificity of the 5 federal penal units;
- closed TV circuit – implementation of the CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) system;
- new cameras – acquisition of video surveillance cameras;
- thermal cameras – acquisition of thermal cameras, which allow monitoring areas without lighting;
- electric fences – installation throughout the perimeter of prisons;
- reinforcement in cell luminaires – the objective is to make removal impossible or difficult for inmates;
- duct grates – in units without slabs that prevent escape;
- summoning criminal police officers – Surplus Federal Criminal Police Officers from the last competition for Senappen will be called;
- Graduation course – request to the National School of Penal Services to carry out a Professional Training Course;
- team reinforcement in Mossoró – sending teams from the Federal Criminal Police to reinforce the security of the Federal Penitentiary in Mossoró, as well as to contribute to the search for fugitives;
- National Force in Mossoró – use of the National Force, with the work of 111 agents and 22 vehicles in the search action;
- vacation suspension – employees on leave upon request at the Federal Penitentiary in Mossoró will be called to work;
- return of employees on mission – those stationed at the Federal Penitentiary in Mossoró and who are on mission elsewhere will need to return;
- new vehicles – advance receipt of 3 characterized armored vehicles;
- suspension of ordinary movement of prisoners;
- ban on the isolation of the Federal Penitentiary in Mossoró;
- inspections – inspection arrangements on site in the 5 Federal Penitentiaries, so that “technical building inspection report” of all existing structures (structural safety; fire safety; safety in use and operation; habitability; sustainability; fire safety system; hydraulic and sanitary installations; structural systems; low and medium voltage electrical installations; ventilation system and refrigeration; sewage treatment plant and others);
- prisoner rotation – Senappen (National Secretariat for Penal Policies), through DISPF (Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary System), carried out, between the 1st and 3rd of March, the periodic rotation of 23 prisoners between the Federal Penitentiaries, with the purpose of guaranteeing the weakening of organized crime leaders;
- lawsuit against construction company – the Ministry of Justice opened a case for “disregard for contractual provisions” against the construction company responsible for renovating the yard of the federal prison in Mossoró (RN). Construtora Dantas took care of the construction site for the renovation that was carried out in the unit's sunbathing patio. The Federal Police requested all employee data;
- lawsuit against maintenance companyo – the National Secretary of Penal Policies, André Garcia, sent a letter asking the Federal Police, Federal Revenue and CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) to open investigations into the company R7 Facilities, contracted for maintenance work at the Federal Penitentiary of Mossoró (RN). The objective is to determine whether the company is registered in the names of oranges, as indicated in press reports;
#Lewandowski #announces #security #measures #federal #prisons
Leave a Reply