The areas doomed Saudi Arabia and exalted Poland. Nothing strange if one takes into account the roster of the players of both teams in Qatar. Renard’s team, which plays very well, lacked the aim it had against Argentina while Michniewicz’s, who simplifies football, were endorsed by striker Lewandowski and goalkeeper Szczesny. Barça’s top scorer and Golden Boot with Bayern Munich finally made his debut as a scorer in a World Cup in his fifth game -second in the current tournament- after he had already totaled 76 goals with Poland.

Lewandowski, who had missed a penalty the previous day against Mexico, scored the second goal, assisted Zielinski in the first and also finished off Al Owais’s left post. The Green Falcons goalkeeper hardly intervened and, nevertheless, conceded two goals and two shots at the posts, nothing to do with Szczesny, who rejected a penalty, put together the 1-0 play and denied the Arabia strikers. The Juve goalkeeper lifts Poland to the group lead with four points ahead of the match against Argentina while Saudi Arabia adds 3 and will face Mexico.

Saudi Arabia tried to give continuity from the beginning to the stretch of the game that allowed them to come back in a jiffy against Argentina. That video in which Renard was seen stimulating his footballers at half-time to press in a synchronized manner and forget to take a photo with Messi was not exactly propaganda but rather a trained plan that they had forgotten due to the intimidation capacity of the player. Rosario and the Albiceleste. The Asians played for half an hour with the same intensity, dynamism and verticality to the despair of Poland.

Michniewicz’s team, too slow and regretful, without a waist, charged with three cards in a row because their players could not find the ball or manage to stop the deployment of Arabia with football. There was a lot of rhythm and good arrivals in Renard’s team. The dominance was reflected in a long drive that was very well finished off by Kanno which ended with an excellent response from Szczesny. Poland, very demanding defensively, was more physical and direct and had only intimidated from set pieces at the exit of a corner that Bielik headed in.

The goal came after a goal kick to which Frankowski and Casch -expulsion had been played before- gave continuity until connecting with Lewandowski. In the absence of a shot, the striker eluded the goalkeeper’s exit and assisted Zielinski before the ball went out over the baseline. Poland had been reached with a move to score while Arabia could not find the goal or a penalty after Bielik brought down Al Shehri. Szczesny parried Al Dawsari’s shot from eleven meters and sent Al-Burayk’s subsequent shot for a corner.

The Poland goalkeeper not only had hands but also legs to intervene later after a shot from Al Dawsari. Saudi Arabia arrived well and their playing volume was abundant, as rich in attack as it was permeable defensively, exposed to Poland’s quick transitions. Lewandowski finished off the wood after the stick had already returned a header from Milik. Poland’s simple and direct football finished better than Arabia’s varied offense, less effective to the despair of the fans at Al Rayyan’s Education City Stadium.

Due to a lack of precision in the opponent’s area, Saudi Arabia was condemned in their own, after an error by Almalki in controlling a pass that allowed Lewandowski to score. Attentive to the play, the Barça striker was ready and quick to take advantage of the opponent’s mistake and score his first goal in a World Cup. The striker remained stretched out for a long time, between excited and liberated, after ending an unprecedented losing streak in a proven gunner if you look at his statistics in Dortmund, Munich, Barcelona and Poland itself.