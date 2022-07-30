Tensions, more tensions. So much so that Lewandowski felt the need to remove a few pebbles from his shoes. Something broke with Bayern Munich, he didn’t feel appreciated, valued, and he wanted to leave. He forced the transfer to Barcelona, ​​publicly claiming that his adventure in Bavaria was over even when the German leaders assured him that he would stay another year. In the end he won it and managed to get the sale to Spain. Yet he has not yet moved on, to the point that he has wanted to send some digs towards Germany.

the interview

–

Interviewed by Espn, Lewandowski vented, letting out all his dissatisfaction with the last period I lived in Bavaria: “I had to accept everything even though there was a lot of bullshit and for this it was difficult to explain the reasons for the farewell to the fans. Precisely for this reason it is incredible that they still supported me until the end “. According to the reconstruction of a part of the press Lewandowski would not have appreciated the fact that Bayern tried to understand how feasible it was actually to take Haaland. “The problem was not the fact that Bayern treated Haaland – assures Lewandowski – I wouldn’t have had any problems with him. But I don’t want to go into specifics and say what happened. What I can say is that some people have not told me the truth and for me, on the other hand, being clear is always important “. Enough to force the break. And so much so that, even once obtained, there are still tensions.