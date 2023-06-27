In times when the James Cameron film, “Titanic”, was once again in the eyes of the world due to the tragedy of the Titan submarine, it was learned that an actor of said tape died. Is about Lew Paltera 94-year-old interpreter who gave life to the character of isidor strausremembered for an endearing scene in the midst of the sinking of the ship, as his daughter announced Catherine. Palter’s death occurred after an arduous fight against a serious illness.

What did Lew Palter die of?

The actor, born in New York on November 3, 1928, passed away more than a month ago: the May 21th at his home in Los Angeles, after battling for many years against a lung canceraccording to his daughter Catherine Palmer, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Palter starred with Elsa Raven in the remembered scene in the midst of the sinking of the Titanic. Photo: 20th Century Fox.

Palter became known worldwide for playing Isidor Straus in the movie “Titanic”, which was directed by James Cameron and starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet. Straus was a business magnate, co-owner of Macy’s, who died along with his wife Ida in the ship tragedy.

What is Palter’s best-known scene in “Titanic”?

The actor participated in one of the saddest and most emotional scenes in the film. When the sinking of the Titanic was taking place, Straus appears hugging his wife Ida (Elsa Raven) on a bed, while the water begins to slowly sink the ship, in order to allow both women and children to occupy the boats. life jacket.

What other movies did Lew Palter appear in?

His acting career began at the end of the 1960s by obtaining different roles in productions such as “First monday in October”, “The flying nun”, “Hill street blues”, among others. He also had later appearances in movies like “The A-Team”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “Mission Impossible”, etc.

But his biggest job came for the movie “Titanic,” after which he retired from acting on film and television. Later, he only put the voice of him in some animation tapes. Finally, he retired in 2013 and began a new phase as an acting professor at CalArts drama school.

