Dele Alli’s career at Tottenham was about to end. The English midfielder did not seem to have a hole this season in José Mourinho’s team. The Portuguese coach was clear that he wanted to let him out. It is public that it was for sale. However, Daniel Levy does not entirely agree on how things have been done with the player. The president of the spurs does not want to let Alli out just like that. The option of underselling it is not feasible. The highest representative values ​​it. He has advised the club leadership to take a hard line stance with rival clubs interested in Dele Alli before the transfer deadline.

Levy does not agree to let him out in any way, as he appreciates the fact that a few months ago this player was worth 100 million euros (now about € 60M). However, the fact that Mourinho has left him on the bench and has expressed his idea of ​​opening the door, would have damaged the business. So much PSG how Inter de Milan They are interested in his signing. But current economic conditions, with the COVID-19 crisis, has devalued its price. The new option that the president manages is that Alli will decide a season with a purchase option. And so next summer, try to get more out of his transfer.

Another option is to continue, although it is not indisputable for the Portuguese coach. The board would have discussed this decision with Mourinho, who would have accepted. Dele Alli has a current contract with Tottenham until 2024. The London club paid more than 6 million euros to MK Dons in 2015 for one of its young pearls. Five years later, with the arrival of Mou, the paths of Dele Alli and Tottenham separate.