Political scientist says if elected, Republican should use institutions to persecute opponents and undermine civil rights

The American political scientist Steven Levitsky stated that the former President of the United States and candidate for the Republican Party’s presidential election, Donald Trumpis “more prepared to put his extremist agenda into practice than he was in January 2017, when he first arrived at the White House”.

“Many believe that the United States of America, as a rich and democratic nation since the end of the 18th century, would be safe from authoritarian threats, but I do not believe so. It is unlikely that former President Donald Trump, if elected on November 5, will consolidate an authoritarian regime in the United States, but he will use state institutions to persecute political opponents and critics of his government and undermine civil rights, among other anti-democratic measures,” he said.

Levitsky made the statements on the morning of this Friday (16.Aug.2024) during lecture of the 20 years of FHC Foundation (Fernando Henrique Cardoso), in Sao Paulo (SP).

The professor of government at Harvard University also said that American society is not aware of the risk to democracy of Trump’s possible return to the White House.

According to him, there is a lack of urgency among defenders of human rights and democracy to mobilize against the Republican.

“I don’t see any urgency from sectors committed to human rights and democracy to mobilize to stop Trump. This is very worrying.”said Levitsky.

20 YEARS OF THE FHC FOUNDATION

The lecture, titled “Why Has Democracy Reached a Breaking Point in the United States?”, was based on Levitsky’s books, How Democracies Die (2018) and How to Save Democracy (2023), both written in partnership with Daniel Ziblatt.

Also participating in the lecture were:

Celso Lafer, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Industry and Commerce;

Sergio Fausto, executive director of the FHC Foundation and political scientist;

Leila Sterenberg, journalist.

The FHC Foundation, an initiative of the former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), was created in 2004, so as, according to the tucano, not to be “not only a center of historical memory, but also a place for debates on democracy and development”.