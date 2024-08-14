Publisher 3i Publisher 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/editora-3/ 08/14/2024 – 17:01

Saying that innovation is part of a brand’s DNA has become commonplace. In the case of Levi’s, it is a fact. The brand’s founder, Levi Strauss, who had recently moved to San Francisco in 1853, in the midst of the California gold rush, saw the need to sell more resistant clothing to gold mine workers. He was already selling boots, clothing and other accessories, but he was not satisfied. In partnership with Jacob Davis, a tailor from Nevada, Strauss created and patented blue denim pants reinforced with rivets. After 151 years, the question that remains is: how can a company whose flagship product is the traditional blue jeans reinvent itself?

Levi’s brings with it a classic yet casual style, while jeans are a timeless item that never goes out of fashion.

• Denim, in fact, was created in France, the birthplace of fashion, in the city of Nímes, in 1792.

• For a long time it was called “Nímes fabric”, hence the nickname “denim”.

• In this century and a half, American jeanswear is present in 110 countries, with annual revenue of US$ 6.2 billion and increasingly increasing its portfolio with non-denim products, that is, products that are not jeans, seeking to get closer to consumers and create an “authentic connection” with the Brazilian public, especially women, in addition to expanding the range of models and price ranges.

Levi’s CEO in Brazil, Francisco Alves, spoke to DINHEIRO and explained the company’s plans for the country, focused on connecting with consumers and sustainable growth. “We are no longer just a jeanswear company, but a lifestyle company,” said Alves, highlighting that jeans now account for 58% of sales in Brazil, compared to 70% three years ago. “Consumers in Brazil and Argentina are more into fashion, so the transition is happening faster. In the United States and Mexico, they are more traditional and prefer classics. Over there, 70% of sales are still jeans,” he added.

The finances are also going well, thank you.

• Since the pandemic, the brand’s Brazilian operation has been achieving annual growth above double digits.

• From 2021 to 2022, the increase in revenue was 18% in Brazil.

• In 2023, the increase was 15% and in 2024, it is already delivering a 9% increase in revenue.

“We are not seeking growth at all costs, we are happy with the numbers, considering the size of the fashion market, but we are very down to earth. When opening a new store, we study the region and the customer and the openings are well planned,” said Alves.

According to the executive, Levi’s currently has 90 stores in operation in Brazil, 58 of which are owned by franchise partners and 32 of which are its own stores, including 12 outlets. A study commissioned by the company from the Bittencourt consultancy, which specializes in retail and business networks, indicated a potential of 125 stores, cross-referencing revenue and performance data. “So, of these 90 stores, we still have a lot of room to grow, but we’re not going to rush out and open stores. We’re planning this growth,” he said. The size of the Brazilian fashion market is estimated at US$62 billion, according to a study by the Brazilian Textile Industry Association, including small stores and international brands. “This shows that it’s a phenomenal market,” said Alves.

E-commerce is also showing massive growth.

• In 2024, sales via the website increased by 73% compared to 2023.

• At the beginning of the year, e-commerce represented 9% of Brazilian revenues, and is expected to end 2024 at 11%.

• A study by E-commerce Brasil indicates that the share of online retail sales will increase from 11% in 2023 to 15% in 2027, the year in which a turnover of R$557 billion is projected.

“It’s not in our store, and the products from our store are not there. It’s a more standard model, to serve the Sam’s customer, who doesn’t go there specifically to buy pants, so it’s less loaded with fashion information, has a more standard modeling and finish, more simplified, with a price limit that works well.”he added. In stores, the price range for jeans ranges from R$299 for entry-level models, to those costing more than R$1,000, for more sophisticated models.

INNOVATION

In terms of fabric technology, Levi’s has undergone major changes in recent years, with innovations and changes that have ensured greater comfort for the user, especially with the inclusion of elastane in the weave. According to the executive, this evolution is an ongoing process, with each new collection also being accompanied by new technology. Innovations include using less elastane and incorporating hemp, among others.

501 – iconic model was named by the founder after seeing it printed on a fabric

58% of sales in stores in Brazil are jeans, a figure that was 70% three years ago

US$6.2 billion – 2023 global revenue; expected to grow 3% in 2024

In recent years, Levi’s has focused more on prioritizing issues such as diversity and sustainability, Alves emphasized. “We are trying to make jeans more inclusive, gender-neutral, size-neutral. It is still very complex from the point of view of distribution and design of the item, but that is the intention. We are also keeping a close eye on the trends of female consumers, who are a very large portion of the population, bringing more comfort to existing pants,” he said.

Challenges

In 2024, the chain’s biggest challenge so far has been the weak winter, according to Alves. This is not an excuse for lower growth, but the lack of intense cold weather has brought more difficulties, including for other players in the market. “Winter had a greater impact than the floods in Rio Grande do Sul. The company takes a big gamble, creates a collection and puts beautiful pieces in stores, and here in the Southeast it is 32 degrees in May. All of this required a lot of perspicacity to rearrange the pieces in stores,” he said. A second challenge, according to Alves, is the consumer choosing where to invest their money, which item will provide the greatest benefit. “A more stylish jacket can compete with a trip, a night at the theater with a glass of wine. Consumers are much more selective about where to spend their money,” he assessed.

Future

Levi’s future is focused on increasing the production and development of non-denim products (products other than jeans). Levi’s does not want to lose its legacy as the creator of jeans, but it also wants to be a lifestyle company. “That’s what we’ve been doing for the last four years, launching a few more pieces that aren’t jeans, and we’re monitoring how the public accepts them. For example, we’re running out of chino pants; they sold out last year and this semester too,” he said. In the women’s segment, the company is focusing more on dresses. The company has been selling more and more of these items. The goal is that, within a while, women will think: ‘I’m going to check out a dress at Levi’s.’