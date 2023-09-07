Scania is looking at the world of electrification of transport with great interest. On the other hand we are talking about a constantly evolving process, which according to estimates by the Swedish giant itself will lead to 10% of sales Scania it will cover electric vehicles by 2025, with the aim of reaching 50% by the end of this decade. This means neglecting other potentially green solutions, such as technology fuel cells? Scania CEO Christian Levin spoke to us directly on the sidelines of the inauguration of the battery factory in Södertälje, Sweden.

Fuel cell

“We have done our analyses, in Norway and Sweden we have these vehicles in operation even if there are not many. But there are several problems: the first is the price of the vehicle, which is even higher than the BEVs; the second, which is even larger, is the cost of energy, three times higher than electricity – Levin said – Is anyone today really willing to pay three times more for energy for vehicles that cost more? There are certainly advantages, such as more space on the frame which in certain applications is very useful to have, fifteen minutes faster recharging times… but paying three times more for energy? Is this a good deal? I don’t see it that way. If we get to produce green hydrogen in Europe, which is very difficult, that would be a good thing, since it could be useful for other applications. And I’m absolutely sure that these realities would be willing to pay more. This is why we are not saying an absolute no to the world of hydrogen”.

Focus on electric

The fact is, however, that Scania has just invested good money in a new factory for the production of batteries: this is a clear sign of the future that the company intends to live. “With this investment we are ready to produce between 20,000 and 25,000 vehicles per year, so about 25% of the volume. We talked about a 50% share in 2030, so inevitably we will have to see an acceleration in demand – added the Scania number one – Today we can count on a solid order book, at the moment these are purchase intentions but we are convinced that we can turn them into orders. Demand also depends on a series of factors that are not under our control: there is certainly interest in understanding and making the first calculations, but the step to take to then arrive at a purchase is still large. The big companies they seem more inclined to have some electric vehicles available to test the situation, while the small ones, on the other hand, if they don’t have customers clearly intending to pay more for zero-emission transport, then they don’t buy. It’s a fact, that’s why we have a great responsibility”.

Incentive theme

As for the acceleration of the electrification process, a push will also have to come from the world of politics, perhaps in the form of incentives upon purchase. “I think we will have to wait at least three or four years before we have uniform rules on subsidies in Europe, in the meantime we are ready. The goal of having 10,000 electric vehicles on the road as early as 2025 will be difficult to achieve, but simply setting ourselves this target has already been positive from our point of view in order to be able to push the whole organisation. We can say that we are leaders in the sector, and certainly all this has helped to move the whole system and the industry”Levin explained.

Top-up agreements

The agreement that Scania has signed with Northvolt regarding battery assembly will have to be reflected in the form of collaborations with other entities in the field of electric recharge. “We are already working on it, especially with local partnerships that change from market to market as this is not yet a very international sector – concluded the CEO of Scania – For example, we have created a joint venture with Volvo and Daimler, with which we are already building the first dedicated stations today exclusively for heavy transport: they will be present only on the motorway network, perhaps not directly on the motorway because it is too expensive, but 2-3 kilometers away. Recharging is still one of the major concerns of customers: where, how, how much it costs. And we must be able to answer all these questions in order to be able to sell”.