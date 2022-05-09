Leviathan is the new Latin American Wild Rift champion, after beating Furious Gaming in a match where they dominated at all times.

This final stage of the opening tournament of the game of RiotGamesnot only granted the crown as the best team in the region, since it also guaranteed the pass for the Icons Global Championship 2022where the best will meet face to face.

Leviathan won the title of champion facing scenarios where they came out well, since they only lost one match against Furious Gaming.

The first match ended in just over 20 minutes, with a score of 4-13 in favor of the now champion, who crushed the rival again in the next game in just over a quarter of an hour.

They showed a solid strategy. Image: Leviathan.

Furious Gaming He came back determined to compose the way in his third meeting, which they took with a very tight margin; however, this only made his opponent bring out the caste more.

The fourth game was the closest of all, since there were few kills, but taking objectives guaranteed Leviathan victory.

With 3 wins and one loss, the now champions came out with a predatory attitude, seeking to annihilate their rivals as soon as they were in front of them. This tactic worked, and It took only 18 minutes for them to finish everything.

Leviathan is Latin American champion and goes for the world reign

The next step for the now monarchs of the region is the Icons Global Championship 2022where 24 teams from 8 regions will define who is the best in the world.

This tournament will start on June 14 and will end on July 9distributing a purse of $2,000,000 dollars among the participants.

We wish Leviathan all the luck in the world, who are surely already analyzing their possible rivals to design a good strategy.

