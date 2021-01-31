This week, the reputed analyst Wolfgang Münchau pointed out in this same newspaper that Boris Johnson had better negotiated the purchase of vaccines by putting speed and security of supply ahead of the price criterion. The cost in the long run would, however, be much higher for the European Union, both in lives and in terms of political legitimacy, and even in economic losses. In other words, it is the big companies, and not the governments, who seem to have the keys to prosperity in their hands. But Münchau was wrong about one thing: a guarantee process in health terms is something positive and desirable, and the EU has shown a lot of negotiating power to agree on prices as a single market. What remains to be seen now is that it will be able to exercise its power, take out the claws of Leviathan, like the British hawks, and thus ensure supply against the interests of pharmaceutical companies and third countries. Indeed, the EU is playing all its political capital here.

