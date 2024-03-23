“The prevention campaign for colon cancer is very important because preventing this type of pathology is fundamental for the effectiveness of the treatment. This is prevention month and we have chosen the color blue to send this signal. This is why our polyclinic will be dyed blue”, said Nathan Levialdi Ghiron, rector of the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

“The mission of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic is to promote an effective prevention campaign through a diagnostic-therapeutic-assistance path that has existed within the hospital for many years and which allows us to have effective results especially when this pathology is taken in time. We must raise awareness among more and more people, especially young people, because for this type of pathology the age range in which it occurs is also decreasing and therefore the possibility of intercepting it in time is a very important aspect, just as it is essential to be able to train of doctors who can effectively implement this type of protocols. The University has always focused on this type of approach and therefore also through the use of new technologies it is able to provide training that is always in step with the times”, concluded Levialdi Ghiron.