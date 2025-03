Now that no one would call him that that would be called that, it can be reminded without hesitation that Jonathan Tah used to remind you in his job as a central defender from time to time of the sea bird family who bears the scientific name Sulidae. However, the vernacular calls her tölpel. Sometimes Tah arrived like a shot about the crime scene too late, sometimes he didn’t know where with his muscle -loaded 195 centimeters.