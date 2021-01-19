LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) – Bayer Leverkusen can play in the pursuit duel of the Bundesliga against Borussia Dortmund (BVB (Borussia Dortmund)) again with exceptional talent Florian Wirtz and surprisingly starts with captain Charles Aranguiz. The 17-year-old Wirtz returned to training on Sunday after a three competitive break due to an overload in his knee. The Chilean Aranguiz should actually be introduced slowly after his three-month muscle injury, but is back in the starting line-up for the first time since October due to the absence of Julian Baumgartlinger due to muscular problems. Right-back Timothy Fosu-Mensah, signed by Manchester United, is in the squad for the first time.

As expected, Thomas Delaney replaces the suspended Emre Can in defensive midfield at BVB, who in turn recently replaced the injured Axel Witsel (Achilles tendon tear). The Dane Delaney has only played two Bundesliga games from the start this season. The injured Dan-Axel Zagadou will also be replaced as expected by Manuel Akanji in central defense. The Swiss had already been substituted for the French in the 1-1 draw against Mainz./sho/DP/he