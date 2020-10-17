Of the 1. FSV Mainz 05 received the team from on Saturday afternoon Bayer Leverkusen. After a terrible game, the Werkself were able to look forward to their first three of the season.
Gates: 0: 1 Alario (30.)
The guests set the tone at the beginning and had two good opportunities in the first 15 minutes with Bailey and Sinkraven. Nevertheless, the Mainz team held out until then and got better and better into the game.
When the Mainz team was just getting a little overweight, Leverkusen struck ice cold in the 30th minute. Alario headed a corner from Bailey.
Mainz looked shocked and could not provide an answer until the break. With the tight leadership for the guests it went into halftime.
The second half was not to be seen in principle for the neutral viewer – Leverkusen managed the narrow lead against unimaginative Mainzers with little confidence.
Ten minutes before the end, Tapsoba flew off the pitch because of an alleged emergency brake, but the VAR had previously discovered an offside position. Leverkusen saved the narrow lead over time – Mainz lost for the fourth time in a row.
