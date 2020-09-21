Santiago Arias (28 years old) still does not solve his future. Atlético’s Colombian right-back is one of the candidates to leave for two reasons. First of all, because eThere are currently three players in his post (Trippier, Vrsaljko and him), so there is one left. The fact that it is extra-community makes Arias is the favorite to leave the club soon, since that would free one of these places, What can be used by another player who meets a real need for Simeone, such as Nehuén. In addition, Atlético need to earn income to do onboarding and the coffee grower is one of those with the largest market in the workforce.

In the last few months many teams have played from all over the continent who have been interested in getting Arias signed. Both from Italy (Naples, Inter and Rome), as well as from Portugal (Porto and Benfica) and England (Everton, Wolverhampton and Newcastle). Today a new candidate has joined, this time German, the Bayer Leverkusen, which according to some German media, such as ‘Kicker’ and ‘Bild’, has gotten into the fight to get the Colombian. The sports magazine assures that the possibility of the transaction being carried out “is great”, although both media report that, apparently, the intention of the Teutons would be to ask for their assignment and include a purchase option.

If this option is carried out, Atlético would like the amount that Leverkusen had to pay to stay permanently with Arias to be at least 10 million euros, to recover the investment they made in their day. However, these media assure that, according to the rojiblanco sports director, Andrea Berta, There are three teams that are ahead when it comes to taking Arias: Roma, Everton and PSG. Leverkusen includes him in their list of options for the right-back position, although has more names, such as the Frenchman from Olympique de Marseille, Bouma Sarr.