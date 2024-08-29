

Bayer Leverkusen face their first real hurdle in their Bundesliga title defence when they host RB Leipzig on Saturday evening.

Leverkusen were unbeaten in their perfect campaign to win the treble of the Bundesliga, German Cup and Super Cup last season.

Borussia Mönchengladbach almost became the first team to defeat Leverkusen when they came from two goals down to draw 1-1 on Friday, but Florian Wirtz grabbed a 101st-minute winner to extend their unbeaten run to 35 Bundesliga games and 43 in a row in all competitions. Leverkusen also beat VfB Stuttgart in the Supercup and Carl Zeiss Jena in the opening game of the DFB-Pokal.

Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is expected to feature for Leverkusen against Leipzig, having missed the cup game through fatigue, while Alex Grimaldo, Jeremy Frimpong, Piero Hinsappi, Granit Xhaka and Wirtz all started on the bench, but are all likely to start next time out.

The same applies to Nigerian striker Victor Boniface, who is suspended, and Jonas Hofmann is expected to remain in Leverkusen’s starting line-up at the expense of Amin Adli and Martin Terrier, after scoring the decisive winner in the cup match.

Leipzig are among the favourites to win the Bundesliga title despite finishing fourth last season, having posed a major threat to Leverkusen, with their rivals winning 3-2 in both matches last season.

Leipzig, under coach Marco Rose, have started the new season well, beating Essen 4-1 in the cup and Bochum 1-0 in the Bundesliga, with new signing Antonio Nusa scoring the winner after coming on for Nicolas Seewald in the second half.

But Rose will have to face Leverkusen without his captain Willi Orban who is suspended, and will have to field Benjamin Henrichs or Lukas Klostermann instead.

Arthur Vermeeren could make his debut for Leipzig after arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid.

For his part, Belgian coach Vincent Kompany will make his first appearance with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga, after his successful first two matches with the team, winning 4-0 over Ulm in the Cup and 3-2 over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga opener. Kompany hopes his team’s task will be easier when they host Freiburg on Sunday, despite the absence of several key players, including Josip Stanisic and new signing Hiroki Ito, but Leroy Sane has returned to group training after recovering from injury.

New striker Michael Olise will have the chance to cut the ribbon of his goals with the Bavarian club, after making his first appearance with the team last week.

Freiburg have made a fantastic start under new coach Julian Schuster, 39, who replaced Christian Streich, who left after a record 12-year reign, with a 4-0 win over Osnabrück in the cup and a thrilling 3-1 win over last season’s runners-up VfB Stuttgart. The win over Stuttgart came as a surprise given Freiburg are missing several key players through injury, including goalkeeper Noah Atupulu, Michael Gregoritsch, Manuel Goelde, Daniel Kofi Kyrieh and new signing Ern Denke. But Schuster will be armed with the experience and skills of the likes of Vincenzo Grifo, Lucas Holler and Rizzo Doan.

Borussia Dortmund travel to face hosts Werder Bremen on Saturday, having won their first two matches of the season.

Dortmund started their current season by beating host FC Phoenix Lübeck 4-1 in the German Cup, then followed that up with a 2-0 win over host Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga opener.

As for Bremen, it started its journey this season by defeating its host, Energie Cottbus, 3-1 in the Cup, then tied with its host, Augsburg, 2-2 in the Bundesliga.

Marvin Doksch, currently at Bremen and formerly at Dortmund, is set to make his 100th Bundesliga appearance, while Mitchell Weiser leads the assists charts so far this season after creating both of Bremen’s goals in the opening game.

Bremen have lost six of their last seven meetings with Dortmund, the only exception being when they scored three goals after the 89th minute to secure a 3-2 win at Dortmund in the 2022 season.

Nuri Sahin, the new coach of Dortmund, participated in 36 Bundesliga matches with Bremen.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last eight visits to the Weserstadion, winning six and drawing two, and have won their last four encounters.

On the other hand, Stuttgart will try to overcome its stumble against Freiburg in the opening round, and correct its course by facing its guest Mainz on Saturday.

The second round of the Bundesliga kicks off on Friday with a match between Union Berlin and its guest, newcomer St. Pauli.

On Saturday, Bochum will meet Borussia Mönchengladbach, newly promoted Holstein Kiel will meet Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt will meet Hoffenheim, and on Sunday, Heidenheim will meet Augsburg.

