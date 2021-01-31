Bayer 04 Leverkusen has committed an additional option for the offensive with Demarai Gray and has also hit a super bargain. As the picture knows, the attacker comes for free.
Since Gray’s contract with Leicester City expired at the end of the season, so the picture, Bayer 04 Leverkusen rejected the Foxes’ claim for three million euros. And finally Leicester Gray apparently even let go for a free transfer!
Leverkusen should only be tied to a few bonuses, which in total are less than one million euros, since his contract with the Werkself only runs until 2022. Should Gray then extend again under the Bayer cross, further bonuses could take effect, which Leverkusen would have to transfer to Leicester. Either way: an absolute super bargain for the Werkself!