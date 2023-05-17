The timing of the announcement of the new Bayer signing did not please the Portuguese

Heading into Thursday’s match against Roma, the Bayer start thinking about the future too. In fact, the official signing of the Spanish full-back has arrived Alejandro Grimaldo from the Benfica. However, a case immediately arose. As reported by the Portuguese newspaper “A Bola”, the Portuguese club did not digest the timing of the announcement, which arrived on Monday. The team of Roger Schmidt are having a tense week due to the league derby against lo Sporting Lisbon scheduled for Sunday. The company, led by the President, Rui Costa, had agreed with Grimaldo, to declare the separation between the parties only at the end of the season. That didn’t happen and even the fans didn’t take the news well. Benfica is fighting for the championship win. He is currently first with 83 points, four lengths clear of his pursuer Port.