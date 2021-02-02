And so it went into overtime. And there it finally worked: After a ricochet from Dragovic, Bailey was spot on and marked the 1-0. A well deserved and overdue tour!

But Bayer Leverkusen wouldn’t be Bayer Leverkusen if things didn’t get tricky. Shortly after the restart, Essen scored a sensational equalizer through Kefkir. And when everything turned to penalty shootout, Engelmann scored the 2-1 for the underdog! MADNESS! Completely against the course of the game – but who cares tomorrow?

Doubly bitter for Bayer04: Before the opening goal, Leverkusen’s Frimpong was clearly pulled by the jersey in the hosts’ penalty area, but after studying the VAR images, referee Schlager decided against a foul – the Essen goal counted!