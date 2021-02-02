Phew, Bayer Leverkusen! You must never lose this game! At fourth division RW Essen, the Werkself embarrassed themselves in the third round of the DFB Cup after extra time. Before that, Schick, Alario and Co. had failed because of their own inability, because of the running in the stadium on Hasenstraße, because of the aluminum and RWE keeper Davari!
Against the underdog, Bayer 04 had one chance after the other, but pursued usury par excellence. Essen bravely faced the Bundesliga club on a very modest lawn and had luck on its side: the Werkself hit the aluminum four times during regular time! The ball just wouldn’t go over the line.
And so it went into overtime. And there it finally worked: After a ricochet from Dragovic, Bailey was spot on and marked the 1-0. A well deserved and overdue tour!
But Bayer Leverkusen wouldn’t be Bayer Leverkusen if things didn’t get tricky. Shortly after the restart, Essen scored a sensational equalizer through Kefkir. And when everything turned to penalty shootout, Engelmann scored the 2-1 for the underdog! MADNESS! Completely against the course of the game – but who cares tomorrow?
Doubly bitter for Bayer04: Before the opening goal, Leverkusen’s Frimpong was clearly pulled by the jersey in the hosts’ penalty area, but after studying the VAR images, referee Schlager decided against a foul – the Essen goal counted!
After Düsseldorf and Bielefeld, RW Essen is knocking the next professional team out of the cup and is actually in the fourth round! Leverkusen have to be reproached for not having decided the game much, much earlier. There were plenty of opportunities.