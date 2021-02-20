True to the motto “After the European Cup is before the Bundesliga” occurs Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Sunday against FC Augsburg. The Werkself are currently in a difficult phase, so their favorite opponent comes in handy.
FCA and Leverkusen will meet for the 21st time, and Augsburg never left the field as the winner. After all, the Fuggerstadt-based team fought a draw from the Werkself seven times, which in turn celebrated 14 wins.
A very good rate against a now seasoned Bundesliga club and certainly a source of hope for Bayer 04. Things are not really going well with Peter Bosz’s team at the moment, light and shadow alternate. During the week there was a 3: 4 defeat against Young Boys Bern in the Europa League – with a solid 0: 3 half-time deficit.
The game against FCA will be decisive for Leverkusen. Three points would not only be extremely important in the fight for the European Cup, they would also raise morale. Bosz will probably rely on the following list:
There will be no return from Lukas Hradecky in goal. The regular goalkeeper continues to suffer from a heel injury. Niklas represents him again Lomb.
In defense, Bosz rigorously changes. The back four from the Bern game could not be recommended. Wendell replaces Daley Sinkgraven on left, Timothy Fosu-Mensah displaces Jeremie Frimpong on the right.
Sven celebrates in central defense Bender after several weeks of injury, his starting line-up comeback. Together with Edmond Tapsoba he replaces Jonathan Tah and Aleksandar Dragovic.
Captain Charles moves in the midfield triple chain Aranguiz for Kerem Demirbay in the team. Nadiem run in front of him Amiri and Florian Wirtz on.
Patrik is allowed in the storm control center Fancy hope for further deployment times. The Czech scored twice during the week, and Schick should now take the momentum into the league.
Leon stays on the wings Bailey Set on the right, top dog Moussa ousted on the left Diaby New entry Demarai Gray.