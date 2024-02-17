Berlin (AFP)

Moroccan international striker Amine Adly led his team, Bayer Leverkusen, to temporarily move eight points away from the lead, with his effective contribution to its victory over host Heidenheim 2-1 in the twenty-second stage of the German football championship.

Adly set up the first goal for Dutch international Jeremy Frimpong (45+2), before scoring the second goal in the 81st minute, while Marvin Bieringer (87) scored the goal of honor for the hosts.

It is Adly's second goal with Leverkusen this season.

It is also the third successive victory for Bayer Leverkusen in the league, and the eighteenth this season, raising its score to 58 points, eight points away from its direct chaser Bayern Munich, the title holder for the last 11 years, who will be visiting Bochum on Sunday at the end of the stage.

Spanish coach Xabi Alonso's men continued their wonderful journey this season towards achieving the first league title in the club's history, maintaining their unbeaten record in 32 matches in various competitions (28 victories and 4 draws).

Bayer Leverkusen struggled throughout the first half, before Frimporng succeeded in opening the scoring in the last second minute of stoppage time, when he received a cross ball creeping into the area from Adly, which he shot with his left hand from close range to the left of goalkeeper Kevin Muller.

Bayer Leverkusen continued its advantage in the second half, and its attackers took turns wasting many opportunities, most notably a shot by its promising international playmaker Florian Virts from close range, following a pass from Spanish substitute Borja Iglesias that bounced off the crossbar, before the defense cleared it (77).

Vertz compensated four minutes later with a pass on a silver platter inside the area and behind the two defense poles to the penetrating Adly. He eluded goalkeeper Muller and followed it into the empty goal.

Piringer reduced the deficit for the hosts in the 87th minute with a header, following a pass from Austrian Nicolas Dovidan.