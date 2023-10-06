Berlin (AFP)

After becoming a contender for the German Football League title, Bayer Leverkusen will be invited to maintain its lead when it hosts bottom runner-up Cologne in the “Rhine Derby” in the seventh stage competitions on Sunday, while Bayern Munich seeks to return to the winning tone against eighth-placed Freiburg.

Leverkusen has imposed itself as a serious candidate to dislodge the Bavarian giant from the Bundesliga title it has won in the last 11 seasons, after seizing the lead alone in the last stage, benefiting from the latter’s exciting 2-2 draw against Leipzig.

The team’s performances come one year after Spaniard Xabi Alonso took over the reins, after the team was facing the risk of relegation after winning one match out of 8 last season, and its early exit from the local cup.

But after 12 months, Leverkusen, which has never won the league title in its history, finds itself at the top of the standings after winning five matches out of 6, without wasting points except by drawing against Bayern themselves 2-2.

It seems that Alonso has implanted his “winning personality” among his players, having previously won the German League title three times as a player for Bayern itself (2015, 2016 and 2017), in addition to winning the Spanish League title once and the European Champions League title twice, not to mention the Cup title. The World Cup once and the European Cup twice.

Therefore, hopes seem very high in the corridors of the team that has always produced many local and foreign stars, to follow the strong performances, in a scene that brings to mind the 2002 season, when the team reached the final of the Champions League and the German Cup, in addition to topping the local league two rounds before the end, Before finishing the season in runner-up position in the three competitions.

“A lot has happened this year, most of them good things, and it has been a very good experience so far, but I don’t want to look back, I want to look forward,” Alonso said.

Leverkusen will be in an excellent position to win against the injured Cologne, who has not won any match after this season and has lost 5 to one draw.

Despite Leverkusen’s strong start, it is still facing strong competition from several teams, led by Stuttgart, second (15 points), Bayern, third (14), Borussia Dortmund, fourth (14), and Leipzig, fifth (13).