After a crazy catch-up, Xabi Alonso hurried onto the field and was completely detached to detach every single of his last minute experts. Master Bayer Leverkusen has not yet ticked off the successful title defense – and is closer to Bavaria after a late and spectacular comeback on Sunday evening in Stuttgart. With the turbulent 4: 3 (0: 1) at VfB, Leverkusen ended not only his negative series after three competitive game defeats: the workself, which had always struck late in the previous season, also used the mistake of Bayern Munich and brought up to six points again.

“The air is not out,” said international Jonathan Tah at DAZN: “We didn’t start well, but we didn’t give up and somehow believed in it. Maybe you sometimes need such victories to show that the spirit is still there. “

Ermedin Demirovic (15th), Nick Woltemade (48.) and an own goal of Granit Xhaka (62nd) provided a comfortable lead from VfB in front of 59,000 spectators. Jeremie Frimpong (56.), Piero Hincapié (67.), an own goal of Angelo Stiller (88th) and Patrik Schick (90.+4), however, gave Leverkusen the victory that was no longer considered possible for a long time. FC Bayern had left points the day before at Union Berlin, from which Bayer now benefited. VfB, on the other hand, has been without victory for five Bundesliga departures – and has to worry about the renewed qualification for the European Cup.

Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was powerless against the dusty of Ermedin Demirovic

After the end of Bayern and the unusual series of defeat in the Champions League, Bayer coach Alonso had been emphasized before the game in Swabia. He felt the “same pressure, no longer”, the Spaniard assured. His professionals, who initially had more of the game in Stuttgart, were almost unimpressed. However, VfB gradually bit into the game-and rewarded itself after a quarter of an hour: Bayer keeper Lukas Hradecky was still able to parry the shot of Jamie Leweling from a short distance, but the Finn was powerless against the dusting of Demirovic. Patrik Schick missed the quick answer for Bayer when he set the ball from a central position after a flank over the goal (21st).

The double winner of the past season struggled in vain for great opportunities, Florian Wirtz’s injury-related lack was noticeable. VfB presented itself in the crucial duels and shortly before the break whistle after a counterattack by Enzo, almost scored the 2-0 (45.+1). Instead, the second goal fell shortly after the restart: with a quick counterattack, Millot Woltemade, which remained freezing cold in front of Hradecky. This time, however, the workself succeeded in the quick counterattack, Frimpong scored with a low shot from a half -right position in the penalty area.

But only shortly afterwards the old distance was restored: Demirovic failed after an attack -like attack on Hradecky, but from which keeper bounced into Xhaka, which involuntarily bumbled it into his own goal.

But the double winner did not give up with a two-goal deficit and then shortened Hincapie’s powerful hit to 2: 3. Stiller’s own goal actually seemed to be the end of the end, but then striker came chic and crowned an insight with the winning goal in added time. “We brutally brought a lot of quality and force from the bank. After the 3: 3 we wanted to play for victory. One point wouldn’t have brought us much, ”said national player Robert Andrich at DAZN. However, three points are a nice greeting to Munich.