Bayer Leverkusen took an additional step towards winning the German Football League title, for the first time in its history, after returning with a valuable victory over its host Freiburg 3-2, in the twenty-sixth stage.

Leverkusen's goals were scored by Florian Wirtz (2), Czech Adam Hlusek (40), and his compatriot Patrik Schick (53), while Freiburg's goals were scored by Japanese Ritsu Doan (10) and Jannik Kittel (79).

Leverkusen continued its wonderful journey in the league, achieving its seventh victory in a row, and the 22nd this season, as it has not lost in various competitions in 38 matches so far (33 wins versus 5 draws), enhancing its score with 70 points, and tightening its grip on the top of the “Bundesliga”, where it leads. The ranking is 10 points behind Bayern Munich, the defending champion for the past 11 years, which swept Darmstadt 5-2.

For its part, Freiburg occupies ninth place with 33 points, as it is still struggling to qualify for one of the continental competitions next season.

Bayer Leverkusen succeeded in reaching the quarter-finals of the European League “Europa League”, which it previously won in the 1987-1988 season under its old name “UEFA Cup”, and the team was drawn to face West Ham United of England.

The visitors got off to a strong start with an early goal from Wirtz just two minutes after the start of the match, with a wonderful lightning shot, scoring his eighth goal this season.

In contrast to the course of the match, Freiburg, which was eliminated from the Europa League with a harsh loss in the second leg against West Ham 0-5, succeeded in equalizing through Japanese striker Ritsu Doan after a series of passes with Lukas Höller before firing a low shot into the goal (10).

Leverkusen did not wait long to regain the initiative, and before the end of the first half, Hlucic scored into an empty goal, after a mistake by Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atopoulou (40).

Cech, the star of the second leg of the Europa League 16-final against Azerbaijan's Karabakh, after scoring two deadly goals in stoppage time (3-2), put his team safe with a third goal through a wonderful finish following a counterattack (53) and a cross pass from Dutchman Jeremy Frimpong.

Kittel reduced the score for Freiburg (79), but that did not change anything in the final result of the match.