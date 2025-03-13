“FC Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, FC Bayern”, the critic mercilessly listed. “Inter Milan,” called Simon Rolfes in between, looking forward to his witty appeal. Because it cannot be denied that Bayer Leverkusen moved up to serious and treacherous defeats on the journey through Europe this season when the team stopped at the greatest addresses: at the 0: 3 on the Anfield Road, 1-2 in Atléticos Stadion Wanda Metropoletano, in the two games against Bayern. But Rolfes was right when he added the list: against Italy’s master Inter Milan, the next Munich opponent in the quarter -finals and also a recognized great power, Bayer had won 1-0. It was only three months ago.