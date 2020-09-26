RB Leipzig wanted his opening win in the afternoon Bayer Leverkusen gold, the Werkself only scored 0-0 in Wolfsburg on matchday one. After a good game both parted with a 1: 1.
Gates: 0: 1 Forsberg (14th), 1: 1 Demirbay (20th)
Leipzig initially left the newcomers Henrichs, Sörlot and Hwang outside in front of 6,000 fans in the BayArena, Leverkusen had to quarantine Bailey.
Both teams started with a swing and were getting closer to scoring. However, it was Leipzig who took the lead after 14 minutes. Forsberg came over left, left Lars Bender standing and thundered the leather into the mesh to make it 0: 1.
But the hosts were only able to answer five minutes later. After Angelino lost the ball, Demirbay took heart and shot the ball from over 20 meters to the lower edge of the crossbar and from there into the goal.
As a result, Leverkusen was now the better team, Leipzig also had to replace the injured Poulsen with Sörloth. Five minutes before the break, Gulacsi saved strongly against a header from close range from ex-Leipziger Schick.
Shortly afterwards Bellarabi moved, so that it went with a 1: 1 lucky for Leipzig in the cabins. The RB fans knew what coach Nagelsmann had to change:
And the Leipzig coach actually brought new signing Hwang to the second round, but Kampl had to give way. The Saxons came out of the locker better too, but after a quarter of an hour Leverkusen also recovered and almost took the lead, but Wirtz only hit the post! Ten minutes later, on the other hand, Hwang failed to get the ball into the goal from close range.
Schick scored the supposed lead for Leverkusen shortly afterwards, but was sidelined. Angelino had the 2: 1 for Leipzig on the foot, but just forgot – it went back and forth. However, none of the teams wanted to score the winning goal – it was 1-1 after a varied game.
Leave a Reply