Lucas actually wanted Alario last summer Bayer Leverkusen abandoned – but currently he makes himself indispensable. Most recently in Mainz he scored the Werkself’s first win of the season with the golden goal.
Alario has been playing for Bayer Leverkusen since 2017, but he wanted to leave the club last summer. After Bayer had to give up decent offensive potential with Volland and Havertz, Alario was put in front of the Czech Patrik Schick. But Schick was seriously injured at the start of the season, so Alario is now in the spotlight.
With his winning goal on Saturday in Mainz, the 28-year-old now has 38 goals in 102 games for Leverkusen and there is a good chance that more goals will be added this season. Alario dedicated the 1-0 win in Mainz to his colleague Santiago Arias, who is currently condemned to watch with eleven screws in his leg after his fibula fracture.
“That was a hard blow for Santi, but also for the whole team. We clinched this victory for him too. Hopefully it will help him on his long way back. We all keep our fingers crossed,” Alario said unselfishly to the image.
After the Bayer executives failed to replace the departures of their two stars in the summer, Rudi Völler also appears in the image grateful for Alario’s whereabouts. “That is exactly what sets Lucas apart,” said Völler, referring to the Argentine’s strength in the end.
Schick will probably be out until at least the end of October – so there is enough time for Alario to continue promoting itself.
