“As far as the role of homeopathy is concerned, the primary possibility is that of prevention to avoid the recurrence of pathologies in children. In particular, with homeopathy in prevention, the child gets sick less often and for shorter periods. For example, we can avoid antibiotic therapies, all for the benefit of everyone, parents, children “. This was stated by Yves Lévêque, president of the CEDH Scientific Committee on the sidelines of the 10th International Congress of the Center d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie starting today in Rome.