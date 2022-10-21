“Regarding the role of homeopathy, the primary possibility is that of prevention to avoid the recurrence of pathologies in pediatric age.. In particular, with preventive homeopathy, the child gets sick less often and for shorter periods. For example, we can avoid antibiotic therapies, all for the benefit of everyone, parents and children. ” Yves Lévêque, president of the Cedh Scientific Committee, on the sidelines of the 10th International Congress of the Center d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie starting today in Rome. At the center of the two days are not only symposia and plenary talks on topical health issues, but also a focus on the state of the art and the future prospects of research in homeopathy.

“Among the topics addressed – underlined Lévêque – the impact of the pandemic on children and adolescents and research in homeopathy to try to demonstrate its usefulness and the international practices compared. Homeopathy has a very important role and in everything round in current medicine. Research has shown the efficacy of homeopathy also as a supportive therapy in oncologyincreasingly in demand in hospitals, in France but also in Italy. Let’s be clear homeopathy does not cure cancer, but it is valid as a supportive therapy and to reduce the secondary effects of oncological therapies.“.