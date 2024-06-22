DOGHOWL Games and tinyBuild have announced the release date of Level Zero: Extraction on Steam Early Access: PC users will be able to preview the mining-style shooter experience starting August 6th.

The reveal took place as part of a trailer which saw the participation of numerous creators: the game sequences were captured by the users in question and edited together to reiterate the sense of involvement of the game.

That’s not all: in the video the developers wanted to thank the over 300,000 beta playerswho provided valuable feedback in order to improve the various aspects of Level Zero: Extraction, and report some of the positive opinions expressed so far by international publications.