DOGHOWL Games and tinyBuild have announced the release date of Level Zero: Extraction on Steam Early Access: PC users will be able to preview the mining-style shooter experience starting August 6th.
The reveal took place as part of a trailer which saw the participation of numerous creators: the game sequences were captured by the users in question and edited together to reiterate the sense of involvement of the game.
That’s not all: in the video the developers wanted to thank the over 300,000 beta playerswho provided valuable feedback in order to improve the various aspects of Level Zero: Extraction, and report some of the positive opinions expressed so far by international publications.
We tried it
In recent days we have tried Level Zero: Extraction, recognizing the undoubted qualities of the game but at the same time expressing some doubts regarding the actual nature of this experience, which does not yet seem to have particularly clear ideas.
References to asymmetrical horror classics are evident, as we take on the role of a mercenary who is sent into infested areas together with some companions to eliminate any dangers, of whatever nature they may be.
In Level Zero: Extraction it is possible customize your equipment in various ways, face enemies hand-to-hand, explore rather large maps and possibly put ourselves in command of the alien creature to hunt down human pursuers.
Naturally, we won’t have to simply escape once on a mission: we will be given numerous tasks that we will be able to complete while visiting the scenarios, and with the rewards obtained we will be able to unlock new weapons and useful objects.
