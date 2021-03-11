The Southern Granada Health District, which covers the Costa Tropical, and the Alpujarra, will pass to Level Two as of Saturday 13th at 00.01h.

This means that bars, restaurants, shops and offices can remain open until 21.30h instead of having to close at 18.00h – welcome news indeed for the local economy.

Not only will the hostelry sector be able to stay open longer, but they will be permitted to increase the amount of customers on their premises, outside on the terraces and inside.

What has not changed are the travel restrictions; ie, you can’t cross a provincial boundary, and the night curfew which remains in force between 22.00h and 06.00h the next morning.

In case you are in any doubt about whether your town is included, here is a list of those on Level Two from Saturday 00.01h:

Albondón, Albuñol, Almegíjar, Almuñécar, Alpujarra de la Sierra, Bérchules, Bubión, Busquístar, Cádiar, Cáñar, Capileira, Carataunas, Cástaras, Los Guájares, Gualchos, Ítrabo, Jete, Juviles, Lanjarón, Lentegí, Lobras, Lúzar, Molvíjar Motril, Murtas, Nevada, Órgiva, Otívar, Pampaneira, Polopos, Pórtugos, Rubite, Salobreña, Soportújar, Sorvilán, La Taha, Torrenueva Costa, Torvizcón, Trevélez, Turón, Ugíjar, Válor and Vélez de Benaudalla.

Editorial note: even different journalists within the same newspaper can’t agree on when this comes into force, with some saying from Friday and other saying from Saturday. The problem is that there is confusion over the term midnight (midnight) – which day it belongs to. The invariable fact is that the Junta’s decisions announced on Thursdays come into force Saturdays 00.01h – not Fridays.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)