The Spanish men’s handball team, current double champion of Europe (2018 and 2020), will play against France, double Olympic champion (2008 and 2012), and Norway in the first round of the Tokyo Games tournament (July 23-8 August), as determined by the draw held in Basel, at the headquarters of the International Handball Federation (IHF).

To go to quarters, Hispanics, third in the 2021 World Cup recently played in Egypt, they must finish in one of the first four places in a very demanding group, which also includes Germany, Brazil and Argentina.

In the other group of the first phase, Denmark, reigning double world champions (2019 and 2021), will meet again with Sweden, who will seek revenge for the last World Cup final, and will also face Portugal, Japan, Egypt and Bahrain in a group that seems clearer for the two favorites, the Nordic teams, with the permission of the emerging Portuguese and Egyptian teams, which start one notch ahead of the weakest Japan and Bahrain. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, the semi-finals on Thursday, August 5 and the final and the match for third place on Saturday, August 7.

In the women’s Olympic tournament, Spain and Brazil will share a group with the 2018 European champion, France, and the current Olympic champion, the Russian Olympic Committee team, as determined by the draw. Sweden and Hungary complete Group A and the top four will advance to the quarter-finals.

The other group in the first phase, B, seems more unbalanced. Norway, the 2020 European champion, and the Netherlands, the 2019 world champion, will be the favorites. They will play against Montenegro, Japan, South Korea and Angola. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, the semifinals on Friday, August 6, the final and the match for third place on the 8th, the day of the closing ceremony of the Games, which begin on July 23.

-Men’s tournament: Group A: Norway, France, Germany, Brazil, Spain and Argentina. B Group: Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Japan, Egypt and Bahrain.