Today, Wednesday 20 September 2023, at 9.20 pm Rai 1 will broadcast (a repeat) the Par condicio episode of Inspector Montalbano played – as always – by Luca Zingaretti. Below is the list of the main actors of the film:

Luca Zingaretti: Commissioner Montalbano

Cesare Bocci: Mimì Augello

Peppino Mazzotta: Fazio

Angelo Russo: Catarella

Mariacristina Morocco: Barbara Bellini

Erika Ferrara: Mariuccia Coglitore

Gigio Morra: Judge Scognamiglio

Also present were Cinzia Maccagnano (Mariuccia Cuffaro), Alexandra Dinu (Eva Ljubin) and Ciccino Sineri (Don Balduccio Sinagra).

Plot

On the one hand, the commissioner finds himself managing the worsening of relations between the two large mafia families of Vigàta (Sinagra and Cuffaro), on the other he is busy searching for a Ukrainian girl, Eva Ljubin; Following her trail he goes into the Sicilian countryside and at an abandoned train station he finds Biagio, a mentally disabled man who confesses to having handed the girl over to a dangerous criminal implicated in the white slave trade. Once he finds her, Montalbano discovers that the mafia war that broke out between the families is not due to questions of succession to power, but because the young foreigner had fallen in love, reciprocated, with the husband of Mariuccia Cuffaro, daughter of one of the heads of the family , triggering jealousy and therefore physical elimination. The commissioner calls a sort of summit between the Sinagra and Cuffaro bosses, where he explains the truth and demands an end to the revenge and the confession of the perpetrator. The latter goes to see him at the suggestion (i.e. order) of his boss and tells everything. Montalbano and Fazio, however, cannot save Cuffaro, who, having discovered her, commits suicide by throwing herself into the void from the top of the family’s marble quarry. Shortly before, in a blitz in the mountain hideout of the so-called puppeteer, a shepherd who has kidnapped Eva and of whom Biagio is greatly terrified (precisely for this reason he is taken away from his tormentor and entrusted to a structure where he receives assistance), the providential intervention of Agent Catarella, who shoots the puppeteer from behind during the firefight he engaged in with Montalbano and his entire team, manages to neutralize him and hand him over to the police. It is the same commissioner who frees Eva and takes her to the hospital where she is hospitalized and treated.

