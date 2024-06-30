This Saturday (June 29), the record reached the mark of 3.47 meters; it is 30 centimeters above the alert level, according to Civil Defense.

Guaíba once again flooded the streets of Porto Alegre (RS) this Saturday (June 29, 2024).

The water mainly reached Orla do Guaíba, a lakeside park. Some regions in the Ipanema, Guarujá and Espírito Santo neighborhoods, in the South Zone of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, also flooded.

Porto Alegre: late afternoon with more flooding on the Guaíba waterfront.

Porto Alegre: The Guaíba River is now overflowing on the waterfront.

The level of Guaíba reached 3.47 meters at 12:15 pm this Saturday (June 29), the last record of the Usina do Gasômetro gauge released by Civil Defense of Porto Alegre. It is 32 centimeters above the alert level and only 13 centimeters below the flood level.

The estimate is that levels will remain above the alert in the coming days, according to the IPH (Hydraulic Research Institute) of UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul).

The reduction below the alert level should only occur over the next week, estimates the IPH.