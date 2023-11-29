Today a new special live from the company Level 5 has been held, which has presented news about the games that will be released in the future, and something that has caught attention is that none of them will arrive this year , something that was also understood due to the fact that it is already December and we did not have much news. And within this catalog of delays is one of the company’s most promising titles, we refer to Decapolice.

For those who were waiting for this RPG in which mysteries must also be solved, there is bad news, since the game has suffered from a delay that was initially misinterpreted, since some translated the text of the date mentioning that it goes beyond the 2024, implying that it was 2025. However, this has been ruled out a few minutes ago, since official publications establish that it will be sometime next year, leaving 2025 completely crossed out.

ANNOUNCEMENT

During “LEVEL5 VISION 2023 II,” we announced a change in the release date for “DECAPOLICE” to 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Thank you for your patience.#DECAPOLICE — DECAPOLICE (@DECAPOLICE_EN) November 29, 2023

It is worth mentioning that it is not the only game from the company that has been delayed, as the same thing happens with the new installment of Fantasy Life, and apparently also Professor Layton It won’t see the light of day soon. This has made noise within fans as they are possibly waiting for the new one to be released. nintendo switch to be able to expand the possibilities in terms of hardware power, but it is a detail that until now remains unclear.

Remember that Decapolice For now it is only confirmed for Switch.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: I also agree that maybe they will change their mind and release these games for Switch 2, so that there is more power and things run better. We will have to wait until 2024 to see if Nintendo will fulfill the prophecy of putting a new console on sale.