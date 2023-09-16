The Tokyo Game Show 2023 is near and fans of oriental developers can’t wait to find out what the Japanese teams (and beyond) have in store. Before then, however, there is space for some small private events, like the one at Level-5 of today. At 1pm Italian time the team will publish on their own Youtube channel new trailers for some of his games.

Precisely, Level-5 will show new trailers of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE and FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time. What exactly will be shown remains to be seen, but there are only a few hours left until the trailers are released, so there’s nothing left to do but wait.