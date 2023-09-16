The Tokyo Game Show 2023 is near and fans of oriental developers can’t wait to find out what the Japanese teams (and beyond) have in store. Before then, however, there is space for some small private events, like the one at Level-5 of today. At 1pm Italian time the team will publish on their own Youtube channel new trailers for some of his games.
Precisely, Level-5 will show new trailers of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE and FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time. What exactly will be shown remains to be seen, but there are only a few hours left until the trailers are released, so there’s nothing left to do but wait.
The games that will be shown by Level-5
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is a new football-themed role-playing game from the famous Level-5 series scheduled for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and mobile. DECAPOLICE is a detective role-playing game created by the authors of the Layton series. It will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, finally, is a simulation role-playing game for Nintendo Switch in which we must collect resources and build our city. All games are planned for 2023.
Level-5 also has other games on its list of titles for TGS 2023, such as the long-awaited Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, which however will not be shown today.
