Level-5 it exhausted its supply of trailers last September, but it doesn’t seem ready to stop there. As the company’s 25th anniversary arrives, the publisher and developer of world-renowned games such as Professor Layton, Yo-kai Watch and Inazuma Eleven has revealed that next month will announce a series of “release dates” for various of its video games.

The information was shared by CEO of Level-5, Akihiro Hinowho also published a colorful image dedicated to the anniversary of Level-5.