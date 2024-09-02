LEVEL-5 announced that the LEVEL-5 Vision 2024: To the World’s Children will be held next September 24thIt will be possible to follow it live on YouTube starting at 2:00 PM (Italian time). During the event, the release date for the highly anticipated Inazuma Eleven: Victory Roadof which new game mechanics will also be revealed, but space will also be given to a completely new title and many other games.

Here is the complete lineup:

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time

DECAPOLICE

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

a unreleased game not yet announced

Source: LEVEL-5 away Gematsu