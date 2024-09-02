Level-5 has announced that the presentation Level-5 Vision 2024: To the World’s Children will air next September 24th at 2:00 PM Italian time . Originally scheduled for April, the event will be broadcast live on YouTube and will offer updates on titles such as Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and Professor Layton and the New Steam World . A brand new game, currently shrouded in mystery, will also be announced for the occasion. Let’s see the full line-up:

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Release Date Finally Revealed

With regard to Inazuma Eleven: Victory RoadLevel-5 confirmed that during the event finally release date will be announced of the game. The company’s CEO, Akihiro Hino, also added that a new mechanic will be revealed that will have a big impact on the gameplay dynamics and information that will surprise fans. Not only that, a demo of the game will be available during the Tokyo Game Show that will allow you to try out the Manager AI Modea mode where players take on the role of manager and will have to create and manage their own team by giving instructions during matches.

The protagonist of Decapolice

The release date for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will also be announced at the event, as it was recently delayed and will no longer be released on October 10 as previously reported. While there is no confirmation on this, we can also expect details on the release window for The Ten Commandments and Professor Layton and the New Steam World, with the former also expected to be released this year. You can watch Level-5 Vision 2024: To the World’s Children live on YouTube at this address.