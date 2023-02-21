LEVEL-5 comes to announce the new appointment with the broadcast dedicated to its upcoming news. The LEVEL-5 Vision 2023 Tsuzumi was set for March 9th at 20:00 Japanese (ie 12:00 Italian), and it will be possible to follow it live through the channel YouTube official.

The broadcast will feature the latest status updates for titles such as Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE, Professor Layton and The New World of Steamand more!

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu