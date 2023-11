LEVEL-5 announced the streaming event LEVEL-5 Vision 2023 II for the next November 29th at 1pm (Italian time). It will be possible to watch it on YouTube with English subtitles.

During the event, information will be provided on upcoming games including Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Megaton Musashi Wired And Professor Layton and The New World of Steam.

