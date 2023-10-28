Level-5 recently opened a new one website for its 25th anniversaryan initiative that is actually quite widespread, especially among Japanese teams, who often use to celebrate these goals in this way and which could still bring some interesting news.

The Level-5 25th anniversary site has been opened in these hours and, for the moment, includes some bonuses for fans such as 25 illustrations commemoratives to be used as wallpaper and contests to obtain various objects through “giveaways” which will probably be dedicated to the Japanese public.

You can find the illustrations at this address and can be used for PCs, smartphones and more depending on the size chosen for the download. In addition to these, various initiatives will then be launched in which to participate to obtain various themed prizes.