Level-5 recently opened a new one website for its 25th anniversaryan initiative that is actually quite widespread, especially among Japanese teams, who often use to celebrate these goals in this way and which could still bring some interesting news.
The Level-5 25th anniversary site has been opened in these hours and, for the moment, includes some bonuses for fans such as 25 illustrations commemoratives to be used as wallpaper and contests to obtain various objects through “giveaways” which will probably be dedicated to the Japanese public.
You can find the illustrations at this address and can be used for PCs, smartphones and more depending on the size chosen for the download. In addition to these, various initiatives will then be launched in which to participate to obtain various themed prizes.
Can we expect more gaming news?
Beyond these initiatives, however, it is hoped that this celebration will also lead to announcements on the level of video gamesconsidering that there are various titles expected from the company.
In addition to Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, from Level-5 we are waiting for further information on DECAPOLICE, but above all on Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, the new chapter of the famous puzzle series recently announced for Nintendo Switch. We therefore await any news from Level-5 also through this initiative.
#Level5 #opened #25th #anniversary #site #coming