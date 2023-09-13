LEVEL-5 has updated its website related to Tokyo Game Show 2023 with the live streaming program for the event, which will be held from 21 to 24 September at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Let’s see it below.

The times refer to the Japanese time zone.

21 September

From 9pm to 9.50pm — Tokyo Game Show 2023 Official Streaming: “news five”

Starting September 21st at 9:00 pm JST, a live broadcast on the “Tokyo Game Show 2023 Official Streaming”. Tune in for the latest updates on the games featured at the event: Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time and Megaton Musashi: Wired. With host Kousuke Hiraiwa and comedy duo America Zarigani (Tetsuya Yanagihara and Yoshiyuki Hirai).

September 23

10.30am to 11.10am – FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time: Your guide to a new life, spanning more than 1000 years

The latest information on the new chapter of the Fantasy Life series, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time! In addition to the gameplay, we will introduce you to the new careers and guide you around the mysterious island where the adventure takes place. With Keiji Inafune (LEVEL-5 concept chief creative officer) and the comedy duo America Zarigani (Tetsuya Yanagihara and Yoshiyuki Hirai).

From 11.35am to 12.20pm – Special live concert for the 25th anniversary of T-Pistonz

To celebrate LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary we’re hosting an extravagant live event! The T-Pistonz will make their return with a performance of classic songs from the golden age of Inazuma Eleven! With the participation of other special guests. Get ready for an electrifying show! Featuring T-Pistonz, King Cream Soda, ZUMA (NIJIIRO ZAMURAI) and host Mayu Yoshioka.

12.45pm – 1.25pm ​​– How to create a memorable mystery game: Kazutaka Kodaka (Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE) x Akihiro Hino (Professor Layton)

Kazutaka Kodaka, known for his involvement in games such as Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE and Danganronpa, joins us as a guest for a creator conversation! We’ll delve deeper into the games one and the other are working on. You can also discover some exclusive background information on the production of the games… With Kazutaka Kodaka (representative of Too Kyoo Games), Akihiro Hino (president and CEO of LEVEL-5) and host Haru Tachibana.

1.45pm to 2.15pm – Main voice actors announced! Inazuma Walker On Tour at Tokyo Game Show 2023

A special show that reveals the secrets of the latest chapter of the series, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road! With the announcement of the main voice actors and secret anecdotes about the trailer. Featuring Akihiro Hino (President and CEO of LEVEL-5), Mocchan (Employee of LEVEL-5), and the yet-to-be-announced voice actors of Unmei Sasanami and Haru Endou.

From 2.35pm to 3.35pm – Voice actors VS Jewel thieves?! DECAPOLICE Special Stage Show

DECAPOLICE gameplay with live commentary! Our goal is to complete the extended version of “Jewelry Heist” that can be played at our booth. Do our voice actors have what it takes to find and arrest the jewel thief?! With Yuu Hayashi (voice of Zhang Tsinghua) and GOR☆GEOUS.

From 4pm to 4.45pm – Special live concert for the 25th anniversary of T-Pistonz

To celebrate LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary we’re hosting an extravagant live event! The T-Pistonz will make their return with a performance of classic songs from the golden age of Inazuma Eleven! With the participation of other special guests. Get ready for an electrifying show! Featuring T-Pistonz, King Cream Soda, ZUMA (NIJIIRO ZAMURAI) and host Mayu Yoshioka.

September 24th

From 10:30 to 11:00 – Professor Layton’s Decipherment Special

The Professor Layton series has entered its 17th year. We will showcase the charm of the series, popular both in Japan and internationally, in a fun quiz format! This is an interactive activity that welcomes participation from both participants and spectators, so we invite you to participate wholeheartedly. With Fujikawa-Q (Famitsu editorial team) and host Haru Tachibana.

From 11.25am to 12.10pm – Special live concert for the 25th anniversary of T-Pistonz

To celebrate LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary we’re hosting an extravagant live event! The T-Pistonz will make their return with a performance of classic songs from the golden age of Inazuma Eleven! With the participation of other special guests. Get ready for an electrifying show! Featuring T-Pistonz, King Cream Soda, ZUMA (NIJIIRO ZAMURAI) and host Mayu Yoshioka.

From 12.35pm to 1.10pm – Professor Layton x QuizKnock Mystery Show

Two members of QuizKnock, responsible for developing the puzzles for the upcoming Professor Layton game, will join us on stage! They’ll have a wide-ranging chat about their memories of Professor Layton and the secrets of puzzle creation. Furthermore, on this day there will be an interactive puzzle designed especially for participants and spectators. And last but not least, the release of a new unmissable video for fans of the Professor Layton series…?! Featuring Fukura-P and Yoshiaki Yamamoto from QuizKnock.

From 1.30pm to 2.00pm – Discover the latest news! “Inazuma V” Chronicle Stage Show

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road’s Chronicle mode will feature over 4,500 players from across the history of the series! Join us with our viewers and guests and take a quiz on the latest updates to the game! With Hirofumi Nojima (voice of Shuuya Gouenji), Yuka Terasaki (voice of Tenma Matsukaze) and host Take.

2.30pm to 3.45pm – WasyaganaTV On Tour at LEVEL-5

WasyaganaTV will present a special live show introducing all the titles featured in the LEVEL-5 booth! They will play all 4 games! And there will also be gifts for the public?! Be sure to check it out! With Mafia Kajita and Yuichi Nakamura.

From 4.05pm to 4.50pm – Special live concert for the 25th anniversary of T-Pistonz

To celebrate LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary we’re hosting an extravagant live event! The T-Pistonz will make their return with a performance of classic songs from the golden age of Inazuma Eleven! With the participation of other special guests. Get ready for an electrifying show! Featuring T-Pistonz, King Cream Soda, ZUMA (NIJIIRO ZAMURAI) and host Mayu Yoshioka.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu